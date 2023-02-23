Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Seven of nine kids shot at Columbus gas station released from hospital, police say

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven of the nine children shot at a Columbus gas station last Friday have been released from local hospitals in the Fountain City.

However, police say they have not been able to contact the families of the other two victims.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Shell Gas Station on Warm Springs Road.

Victims of the shooting ranged from five years old to 17.

No arrests have been made in this shooting incident, but police say the shooting stemmed from an altercation at a nearby party that continued to the gas station.

Police say the five-year-old child was not a part of the group at the party and was at the station with a family member.

Law enforcement continues to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple charges
Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple drug charges
Opelika police searching suspects in theft
Opelika police searching for suspects in Planet Fitness theft
A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV
Deadly distracted driving wreck
Former Ala. attorney sentenced in 2020 deadly distracted driving wreck
Opelika police searching for suspects in Hobby Lobby wallet theft
Opelika police searching for suspects in Hobby Lobby wallet theft

Latest News

Andrew Braxton “Brad” Matusevich was last seen on February 15.
Authorities searching for missing Alabama man
City of Auburn experiencing 911 equipment failure
Uber testing new safety feature in Auburn, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa
Uber testing new safety feature in Auburn, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa
Columbus’s Aaron Cohn Middle School holds 4th Annual Black History Program
Columbus’s Aaron Cohn Middle School holds 4th Annual Black History Program