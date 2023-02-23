Staying very warm, Chance of showers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While the warmest weather is pulling back a little, it’s still going to be plenty warm through the weekend and the first part of next week. Some occasional showers will dot parts of the landscape in the next couple days.

Mostly cloudy, very warm and breezy on this Thursday. There is a chance of light showers and perhaps even a rumble of thunder or two later in the day as a weak cold front slowly slides toward us. Rain coverage will be around 30% with a little better chance in our northern counties. Highs between 79 and 83 degrees.

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a few stray showers possible. Another night with lows only reaching the upper 60s for the most part early Friday.

Cloudy with limited sun Friday. As the front pretty much fizzles over us, we’ll keep about a 20-30% rain coverage in the forecast. Highs within a couple degrees on either side of 80.

The sky will remain partly cloudy to cloudy through the weekend with rain chances slowly fading, but a few showers can’t be ruled out. Temperatures stay near 60 in the mornings and near 80 in the afternoons.

Another surge of wind and warmth is expected Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s along with another chance of rain, especially later in the day and in the evening. That will dry us out and should give us a noticeable cool down Tuesday and Wednesday. However, temperatures are still expected to remain warmer than average. Remember, we can still get a frost/freeze through the month of March or even first part of April. I think we will return closer to average around the first weekend of March.

