Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Staying very warm, Chance of showers

Tyler’s forecast
Mostly cloudy and very warm Thursday with a chance of showers. Slowly drying out as we head toward the weekend but rain shouldn't be all that heavy
By Tyler Allender
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While the warmest weather is pulling back a little, it’s still going to be plenty warm through the weekend and the first part of next week. Some occasional showers will dot parts of the landscape in the next couple days.

Mostly cloudy, very warm and breezy on this Thursday. There is a chance of light showers and perhaps even a rumble of thunder or two later in the day as a weak cold front slowly slides toward us. Rain coverage will be around 30% with a little better chance in our northern counties. Highs between 79 and 83 degrees.

A chance of passing showers Thursday as temperatures remain very warm.
A chance of passing showers Thursday as temperatures remain very warm.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight with a few stray showers possible. Another night with lows only reaching the upper 60s for the most part early Friday.

Cloudy with limited sun Friday. As the front pretty much fizzles over us, we’ll keep about a 20-30% rain coverage in the forecast. Highs within a couple degrees on either side of 80.

Highs mostly in the upper 70s Friday with still the chance of a few showers.
Highs mostly in the upper 70s Friday with still the chance of a few showers.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The sky will remain partly cloudy to cloudy through the weekend with rain chances slowly fading, but a few showers can’t be ruled out. Temperatures stay near 60 in the mornings and near 80 in the afternoons.

More clouds than sun this weekend with a slight chance of rain. Staying very warm!
More clouds than sun this weekend with a slight chance of rain. Staying very warm!(Source: WTVM Weather)

Another surge of wind and warmth is expected Monday with highs in the low to mid 80s along with another chance of rain, especially later in the day and in the evening. That will dry us out and should give us a noticeable cool down Tuesday and Wednesday. However, temperatures are still expected to remain warmer than average. Remember, we can still get a frost/freeze through the month of March or even first part of April. I think we will return closer to average around the first weekend of March.

Temperatures hover near the 80 degree mark during the afternoons through early next week....
Temperatures hover near the 80 degree mark during the afternoons through early next week. Slightly cooler at times next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple charges
Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple drug charges
Opelika police searching suspects in theft
Opelika police searching for suspects in Planet Fitness theft
A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV
Uptown Columbus welcomes a new Hampton Inn Hotel
Columbus fire crews on scene of gas leak on Broadway, 12th St.
Deadly distracted driving wreck
Former Ala. attorney sentenced in 2020 deadly distracted driving wreck

Latest News

Mostly cloudy and very warm Thursday with a chance of showers. Slowly drying out as we head...
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Staying warm with highs back in the 80s.
The Warm Stretch Continues
Near record highs today and tomorrow
Windy with near record warmth
Our first day of widespread 80° temperatures of the year is coming Wednesday afternoon. It will...
Wednesday Morning Weather on the Go