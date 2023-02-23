Uber testing new safety feature in Auburn, Birmingham and Tuscaloosa

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rideshare app Uber is giving drivers and passengers a new safety tool to help them feel more at ease while traveling to their destination.

“I think it could universally be helpful,” said Madi Dolan

“Definitely,” said Alison Carey.

Auburn University students are referring to Uber testing a safety feature that will allow drivers and riders to record audio during their trip. Both parties will set up the feature in the app’s safety toolkit… recording during the ride can start and stop at any time… Uber will also end the recording once the trip is complete.

Two Auburn students who use Uber say this would be a useful tool to monitor any uncomfortable conversations or situations if anything were to happen during the Uber ride.

“I think it will definitely make me feel safer if I was every put in a bad situation…I don’t know I feel like it would make me feel more secure,” said Alison Carey.

“and it shows proof if anything were to happen,” said Madi Dolan.

According to Uber.com the audio recording will be stored on your device where only you can access it. Uber can only access the audio recording if the user opens an incident report with the company and includes the audio on file.

A parent I spoke with says having kids of his own he knows things can sometimes get out of hand… he believes drivers can also find this useful when reporting behavior in a vehicle but most importantly uncomfortable situations for young college students.

“I think it’s a great thing for parents and students to come together and keep a safety net,” said Whyton.

Auburn Univesity student Rett Karome says the new feature can benefit both parties to report any kind of situation that goes on during the ride.

“Something bad happens in the back seat of a car and the driver has to report it or something you got proof of that…you know you see dash cam videos all the time where people are idiots in the back of cars and that could save you some trouble,” said Rett Karome.

The Uber app currently offers an emergency button that allows riders to text 911 and a “Follow my ride” feature where you can send friends or family real-time tracking information on your ride.

