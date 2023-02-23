Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As we finish the week, our Friday looks a lot like Thursday in terms of highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s and widely spaced showers. We will continue with a similar forecast into the weekend as the weather pattern doesn’t change very much. Highs will continue in the upper 70s and lower 80s with more clouds than sun and a 10-20% coverage of showers. Most spots won’t have to worry about any major chance of rain this weekend. For early next week, a front moves into the area on Monday with a 30% coverage of showers and highs again in the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’ll see temperatures drop a bit into Tuesday and Wednesday with mid to upper 70s for highs and more sunshine. The next, more organized, storm system rolls in for Thursday into Friday next week. We may see a few strong storms in the mix, so we’ll keep an eye on it for you. Temperatures will cool off as we head into next weekend with highs perhaps getting closer to averages this time of year.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.