$5,000 reward offered for more information about Columbus Lakebottom shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Days following a shooting in Lakebottom, a group of people who live in the area are now taking matters into their own hands.

After yet another shooting took close to home, they’re now offering reward money in hopes it will decrease gun violence in their neighborhood.

Columbus Police Department, like many forces across the nation, are dealing with an officer shortage and they’re just trying to lend a helping hand. But aside from officer shortages, they also discussed solutions and recent resignations that could make the problem worse.

Sunday, shots rang out in Lakebottom Park in Midtown. It’s not the first time it’s turned into a crime scene.

Last year in October, Columbus High School went on lockdown during a high school play after shots were fired in the park.

“And we’re tired of it and we’re scared and we’re tired of being scared in our houses,” said Columbus resident Chris Harman.

After the latest shooting, although no one was hurt, those in the area called a meeting.

“For these kids to have to see something like that happened and you see the fear in them, it really hurts,” said another Columbus resident, Buford King.

The gathering was not just to discuss safety concerns, but also to talk about solutions.

The group has started a $5,000 fundraiser, offering reward money for more information on Sunday’s shooting in Lakebottom.

“Kind of feel like the police department is working with one arm--fighting with one arm tied behind their hand and a lot of times, money talks,” Harman adds.

It’s also not the first time citizens have taken it upon themselves to stop the crime. Buford King is on the Board of Directors for Peach Little League. He says his team was practicing nearby Sunday when the shooting happened.

“We’ve gone out and hired off duty police officers to be in the park during all of our games for the next nine weeks. It’s an expense to the league,” said King.

District 8 Councilman Walker Garrett was also nearby.

“These are my constituents. And I was driving my kid down to the park when I heard the shooting,” said Councilman Garrett.

During the meeting, he offered several solutions.

“I want us to do drone technology. I’d also like us to authorize funding for permanent park rangers in all of our parks that are there 24/7,” said Councilman Garrett.

While discussing officer shortages, he said since the last council meeting on Valentine’s Day, at least 11 officers have resigned.

“And they told us, frankly, they were upset with leadership and other things with morale, pay compression, that kind of stuff,” Councilman Garrett explains.

But, he and District 7 Councilwoman JoAnne Cogle say CPD is doing all they can to protect the community.

“I mean, the way the shooting happened--there was an officer nearby. It wasn’t really preventable. I mean it was a drive by,” said Councilman Garrett.

Anyone with information about the latest shooting in Lakebottom is asked to call Corporal Edenfield. Her number is 706-987-7654. You can submit anonymous tips.

NOTE: The group is currently still raising the reward money. They are also planning on working with city officials to create the fund.

