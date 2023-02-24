Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

AAMU annual bus tour to visit several East Alabama schools

Alabama A&M University is slated to begin its 11th annual Scholarship Recognition and...
Alabama A&M University is slated to begin its 11th annual Scholarship Recognition and Promotional Tour on Sunday, February 26.(Alabama A&M University)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama A&M University will begin its 11th annual Scholarship Recognition and Promotional Tour, on Sunday, February 26.

As a first stop, the tour will travel to Mobile, Alabama, for an evening scholarship reception.

The week-long tour will encompass visitations to high schools around Alabama, where admissions, student affairs staff, alumni and students will witness President Daniel K. Wims, present over $20 million in scholarships to students.

In 2022, AAMU dispensed nearly $16.3 million to nearly 800 recipients, at over100 of Alabama’s high schools, during the tour.

At 10:30 a.m, on Tuesday, February 28, the bus tour will begin its East Alabama tour, at Central High School of Phenix City. Central will welcome the area schools of Auburn High School, Smiths Station High School, Russell County High School, Opelika High School and Eufaula High School.

The tour will end on March 6. For additional information and updates, call (256) 372-5245.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven of nine kids shot at Columbus gas station released from hospital, police say
Muscogee County makes several arrests
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests multiple fugitives on slew of crimes
Sgt. Green, Deputy Rivers and Deputy Pittman seized 112 grams of Methamphetamine and $2,719.90.
Barbour County authorities seize drugs during traffic stop
A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV
Deadly distracted driving wreck
Former Ala. attorney sentenced in 2020 deadly distracted driving wreck

Latest News

Russell County holds death investigation training for Alabama Coroner’s Association
Russell County holds death investigation training for Alabama Coroner’s Association
INTERVIEW: Sponsor of 2nd Annual Mega Gospel Explosion shares about event
INTERVIEW: Sponsor of 2nd Annual Mega Gospel Explosion shares about event
City of Auburn experiencing 911 equipment failure
Columbus’s Aaron Cohn Middle School holds 4th Annual Black History Program
Columbus’s Aaron Cohn Middle School holds 4th Annual Black History Program