AAMU annual bus tour to visit several East Alabama schools

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama A&M University will begin its 11th annual Scholarship Recognition and Promotional Tour, on Sunday, February 26.

As a first stop, the tour will travel to Mobile, Alabama, for an evening scholarship reception.

The week-long tour will encompass visitations to high schools around Alabama, where admissions, student affairs staff, alumni and students will witness President Daniel K. Wims, present over $20 million in scholarships to students.

In 2022, AAMU dispensed nearly $16.3 million to nearly 800 recipients, at over100 of Alabama’s high schools, during the tour.

At 10:30 a.m, on Tuesday, February 28, the bus tour will begin its East Alabama tour, at Central High School of Phenix City. Central will welcome the area schools of Auburn High School, Smiths Station High School, Russell County High School, Opelika High School and Eufaula High School.

The tour will end on March 6. For additional information and updates, call (256) 372-5245.

