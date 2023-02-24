Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown

Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time. (Source: KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - For the second time, an Andean bear got out of its enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo.

On Thursday, officials with the zoo said the bear named Ben escaped its enclosure after crawling through a hole in the mesh habitat where the material connects for support.

Zoo visitors shared with KMOV that they were told to move away from the area while crews searched for the animal.

Saint Louis Zoo officials said a lockdown was issued until the bear was darted by the team and moved back to its indoor habitat.

According to the zoo, the incident lasted about 50 minutes.

Ben previously escaped his enclosure in the River’s Edge exhibit on Feb. 7.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple charges
Columbus gang member, Atlanta rapper arrested on multiple drug charges
Opelika police searching suspects in theft
Opelika police searching for suspects in Planet Fitness theft
A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV
Deadly distracted driving wreck
Former Ala. attorney sentenced in 2020 deadly distracted driving wreck
Seven of nine kids shot at Columbus gas station released from hospital, police say

Latest News

Russell County holds death investigation training for Alabama Coroner’s Association
Russell County holds death investigation training for Alabama Coroner’s Association
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
A TV screen displayed at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, shows a news program...
North Korea says it test-fired long-range cruise missiles
INTERVIEW: Sponsor of 2nd Annual Mega Gospel Explosion shares about event
INTERVIEW: Sponsor of 2nd Annual Mega Gospel Explosion shares about event
Michael Hutto was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Original Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter