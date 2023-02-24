Business Break
INTERVIEW: Sponsor of 2nd Annual Mega Gospel Explosion shares about event

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It is a Mega Gospel Explosion! The goal is not just to bring some good gospel music to the Fountain City but also to help local charitable organizations accomplish their goals.

Sponsor of the concert, Susan Cooper, joined News Leader 9 in the studio to share more about this weekend’s upcoming event.

FULL INTERVIEW:

