Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Jimmy Carter’s last campaign | Full coverage

Here are the latest headlines on the nation’s 39th president.
Locals reflect on Jimmy Carter's humble South Georgia beginnings
By Tim Darnell
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are the latest headlines regarding Jimmy Carter, the nation’s 39th president and the only one to hail from Georgia:

Former ambassador Stuart Eizenstat remembers Carter’s campaigns

Carter Center’s work nearly eradicates painful disease

Photos, films, and documents found at Jimmy Carter Presidential Library

State lawmakers offer moment of silence for Jimmy Carter and his family

Jimmy Carter’s pastor says former president is “doing well”

Admirers flock to Plains from all over the country to honor Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter honored with 450-foot mural on Atlanta skyscraper

A look back on President Jimmy Carter’s time in the Oval Office

Community speaks on Jimmy Carter’s legacy

Carter family photographer shares his memories of the former First Family

PHOTOS: Jimmy Carter, 39th American president

USS Jimmy Carter serves as tribute to 39th president’s Naval career

Visitors at The Carter Center share thoughts after hospice announcement for former president

Celebrities, politicians alike send well wishes to Jimmy Carter

Former President Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care at home

Carter Center’s work nearly eradicates painful disease

For complete coverage of Jimmy Carter, stay with AtlantaNewsFirst.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven of nine kids shot at Columbus gas station released from hospital, police say
Muscogee County makes several arrests
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests multiple fugitives on slew of crimes
A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV
Sgt. Green, Deputy Rivers and Deputy Pittman seized 112 grams of Methamphetamine and $2,719.90.
Barbour County authorities seize drugs during traffic stop
Deadly distracted driving wreck
Former Ala. attorney sentenced in 2020 deadly distracted driving wreck

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Clouds, warmth and a chance of showers Friday and Saturday.
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
$5,000 reward offered for more information about Columbus Lakebottom shooting
Two additional judges hired at Muscogee County Recorder’s Court
Two additional judges hired at Muscogee County Recorder’s Court