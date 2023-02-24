LaGrange police searching for two suspects involved in deadly motel shooting

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a deadly shooting that killed one man.

According to officials, on Jan. 28, officers responded to Jameson Inn concerning a person shot. Upon arrival at the scene, authorities discovered 30-year-old Alan Dale Huguley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hugugley was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say evidence at the scene revealed the victim was shot by two unknown male suspects who left the scene on foot.

The first suspect is described as heavy set and was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with blue and white Air Jordan sneakers. The second suspect is described as being thin and wearing all black with black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.

