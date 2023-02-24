Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

LaGrange police searching for two suspects involved in deadly motel shooting

LaGrange murder suspect
LaGrange murder suspect(Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is searching for two suspects involved in a deadly shooting that killed one man.

According to officials, on Jan. 28, officers responded to Jameson Inn concerning a person shot. Upon arrival at the scene, authorities discovered 30-year-old Alan Dale Huguley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Hugugley was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say evidence at the scene revealed the victim was shot by two unknown male suspects who left the scene on foot.

The first suspect is described as heavy set and was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie with blue and white Air Jordan sneakers. The second suspect is described as being thin and wearing all black with black and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven of nine kids shot at Columbus gas station released from hospital, police say
Muscogee County makes several arrests
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests multiple fugitives on slew of crimes
Sgt. Green, Deputy Rivers and Deputy Pittman seized 112 grams of Methamphetamine and $2,719.90.
Barbour County authorities seize drugs during traffic stop
A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV
$5,000 reward offered for more information about Columbus Lakebottom shooting

Latest News

A collage of Jimmy Carter through the years.
Jimmy Carter’s final campaign | Full coverage
SumSweet
‘Sumsweet’ World’s first Black-owned sweetener
Kevin Kraus PA Announcer for Braves
Atlanta Braves names new ‘Voice of the Braves’
Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter have been married for 76 years.
‘They’re really bonded together as soul mates and it’s just obvious’: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s love story felt across Plains