Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Rihanna set to perform at 2023 Oscars

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rihanna is set to perform “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The ballad from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is up for best original song, marking Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.

The superstar is fresh off a record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show, and she is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

“Wakanda Forever” is up for five Academy Awards, including Angela Bassett earning the first acting nomination for a Marvel film.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC from Los Angeles on March 12 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven of nine kids shot at Columbus gas station released from hospital, police say
Muscogee County makes several arrests
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests multiple fugitives on slew of crimes
A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV
Sgt. Green, Deputy Rivers and Deputy Pittman seized 112 grams of Methamphetamine and $2,719.90.
Barbour County authorities seize drugs during traffic stop
Deadly distracted driving wreck
Former Ala. attorney sentenced in 2020 deadly distracted driving wreck

Latest News

New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
Ukraine’s leader defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion
A collage of Jimmy Carter through the years.
Jimmy Carter’s final campaign | Full coverage
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Ukraine’s leader gives qualified support for China proposals
A Minnesota family welcomed their baby boy during a major snowstorm.
Baby born during major snowstorm
Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on...
Penguin to publish ‘classic’ Roald Dahl books after backlash