Russell County holds death investigation training for Alabama Coroner’s Association

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. and the Alabama Coroner’s Association worked on their investigation skills with a Death Investigation Training Course.

The training was held at the Russell County Emergency Management Office in Phenix City.

Everyone in attendance learned and strengthened their skills to problem solve during death investigations. They left the training with more knowledge on dealing with organ and tissue donation and, most importantly -- how to help families involved deal with death.

“Just that we work together, death is one of the things that going to take place. We want to pull all the resources together to make sure we have what we need for the family cause the family is the most important thing,” said Sumbry, Jr.

The lessons and content all taught by an outstanding roster of experts in death scene investigation, forensic pathology and forensic toxicology.

