Shaw holds signing for three student-athletes

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:37 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congrats to Elizabeth Clark, Croix Abrams and Morris Jackson!

Clark has signed to play softball at Andrew College, Abrams has signed to play football at Point University and Jackson has signed to play football at Thomas University.

See the video player above for coverage from Shaw High School.

