‘They’re really bonded together as soul mates and it’s just obvious’: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s love story felt across Plains

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - It has been nearly a week of tributes and celebrations for Jimmy Carter, following the announcement that he is now in home hospice care.

It’s impossible to tell the story of Jimmy Carter without talking about his wife of 76 years, Rosalynn.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter have been examples of true peace and love as people have watched their enduring love story — something rare that not everyone gets to experience.

The former president and first lady got married in 1946. (walb)

“They’re really bonded together as soul mates and it’s just obvious. You can see the love in their eyes for each other,” said Philip Kurland, Plains Trading Post owner.

In 1946, Jimmy married Rosalynn Smith, who also grew up in Plains. The two formed a strong friendship in their hometown before living a quarter century happily married, later having four children.

“I’ve seen them on many occasions get out of the car and he would not move a step until he had the love of his life — holding her hand by hand as they walked into meetings and that kind of thing,” said Marvin Laster, former CEO of Boys and Girls Club of Albany.

Jimmy Carter describes his love for Rosalynn as natural as breathing. (walb)

That public display of affection is something Jimmy Carter said people would ridicule at times. In his book “Keeping Faith”, Jimmy described their love as “not an affection but was as natural as breathing.” Even with his transition to the White House, Jimmy formed a natural partnership with the first lady, as Rosalynn tackled issues such as mental health.

Many people who admire the Carters said their love is unique in today’s day in age.

“It’s wonderful. It is. If you can find somebody and hold on to somebody for that long, it is amazing because people don’t stay together that long these days,” Sandra Byerly, a Plains tourist, said.

Their love story seems to resonate with everyone in Plains. Anyone who visits Plains can see pictures of the couple that will reflect the inseparable love, they have for one another.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.