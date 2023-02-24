Business Break
Warm Weekend Ahead; Sunday Drier Than Saturday

Derek’s Forecast!
Clouds eventually giving way to some sun over the weekend. There is a chance for rain, especially Saturday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Don’t expect any big changes as we head into your weekend with more warm temperatures ahead with highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The coverage of showers will be around 20-30% on Saturday, but it probably won’t be enough to spoil any outdoor plans that you might have - just keep the umbrella close by just in case! Sunday looks drier, and likely with more in the way of peaks of sunshine, so it should be the warmest day of the weekend. Going into next week, look for an increasing chance of rain with around a 30% coverage late Monday with highs back in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The rain coverage looks close to zero for Tuesday and Wednesday, but a more organized system will bring rain to the area by Thursday and Friday. Totals look to be a little higher than what we have been used to lately, and we might have some thunderstorms in the mix that need watching. It appears we will see cooler and drier weather by NEXT weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

