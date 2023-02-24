Warmth isn’t going anywhere for now

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warm with a chance of a few showers at times through the first half of the weekend in particular. Next week looks to offer a little more variety in the weather.

Mostly cloudy and still very warm on this Friday with temperatures mostly in 70s throughout the day, mid 70s to near 80 degrees for highs. There could be some low 80s south. Rain coverage will be around 30% but any showers should come and go pretty quickly. The main difference today is the fact that the winds will be calmer.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a few isolated showers, especially this evening. We should be closer to 60 degrees Saturday morning.

More of the same for Saturday. Limited sun, lots of clouds and a chance for showers, especially before 3 PM. Highs in the mid 70s north to low 80s south. A little more sun should mix Sunday, especially during the afternoon. We only anticipate a stray shower or two at best. Highs climb into the low to mid 80s.

Monday could be even warmer and windier ahead of our next system with near record highs again. It’ll pull in the chance for showers late in the day and at night.

Dry and slightly cooler Tuesday and most of Wednesday. Highs will be in the 70s, which is still warmer than average. The biggest change will be a couple days of morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

It looks like we’ll warm up again late in the week ahead of a potentially stronger system Thursday and Friday, perhaps providing a better chance of scattered showers and storms.

We’ll have some cooler weather trickling in for the first weekend of March; highs likely in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

