Not Much Change the Next Few Days

Elise’s Forecast
Weekend Forecast WTVM
Weekend Forecast WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another mild and cloudy night tonight, with a chance at some patchy fog in spots. Tomorrow afternoon will essentially be a repeat of today with highs in the upper 70s and mostly cloudy skies. Expect to see the winds pick up over the next few days ahead of a very weak cold front that will just barely reach us by Monday afternoon. This front won’t change temperatures any, but could bring a better chance of a shower and potentially a thunderstorm or two, especially Monday night. Tuesday will see things clear up a bit and stay warm with highs in the low 80s. Wednesday will follow suit with a few more clouds back in place. By Thursday get ready for more widespread rain and storms ahead of a stronger cold front. Rain sticks around through Friday. This will finally give us a brief cool down and we should see seasonable temperatures by the weekend! They won’t last long though, as we start to warm back into the 70s by the start of the next work week.

