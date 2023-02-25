Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Pedestrian fatally struck by snowplow in Minnesota

By KTTC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – Police say a woman was struck and killed by a snowplow in Minnesota Friday morning.

The woman, identified by police as 69-year-old Linda Rud, was walking alone in Rochester when she was struck by a plow that was backing up, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Rochester police reported officers on the scene confirmed her death.

The plow involved was owned and operated by the City of Rochester.

The city employee involved in the incident has been identified as 32-year-old Jordan Dohrmann. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Minnesota State Patrol did a commercial vehicle inspection on the snowplow during their investigation. They reopened the road upon completing their investigation of the scene.

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton gave a statement about the incident on Friday.

“The City of Rochester wishes to convey its deepest sympathies to the deceased’s loved ones,” she said.

Minnesota State Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 KTTC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$5,000 reward offered for more information about Columbus Lakebottom shooting
Muscogee County makes several arrests
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests multiple fugitives on slew of crimes
The Columbus Police Department encourages the public to be vigilant and aware of your...
Columbus law enforcement anticipates high crime weekend
Sgt. Green, Deputy Rivers and Deputy Pittman seized 112 grams of Methamphetamine and $2,719.90.
Barbour County authorities seize drugs during traffic stop
LaGrange murder suspect
LaGrange police searching for two suspects involved in deadly motel shooting

Latest News

A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on
Mack Varnum and Nichole Cloutier have been arrested after a woman was found bound with duct tape.
Police: 2 arrested after woman found bound with duct tape in truck
Angelo Harrod was convicted of fatally shooting the mother of a U.S. Naval Academy football...
Man gets life in prison for killing Navy midshipman’s mother
Police are seen outside a home of a fatal shooting in Albuquerque, N.M., on Thursday, Feb. 23,...
Two victims ID’d in fatal Albuquerque shooting, stabbing