Ruben Street assault injuries one, suspects unknown in Friday shooting
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is recovering, after being shot on Friday night, in Columbus.
The shooting happeneed happened on Ruben Street near Boxwood Park. Authorities say, a bullet hit the victim in his side.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. At this time, there is no word on suspects or a motive for the shooting.
