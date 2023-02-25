Ruben Street assault injuries one, suspects unknown in Friday shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is recovering, after being shot on Friday night, in Columbus.

The shooting happeneed happened on Ruben Street near Boxwood Park. Authorities say, a bullet hit the victim in his side.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. At this time, there is no word on suspects or a motive for the shooting.

