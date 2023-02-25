Shots fired at LakeBottom Park, authorities seek answers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Sunday, February 19, Columbus Police Officers responded to the area of 18th Avenue and 19th Street (Lakebottom Park), in reference to gunshots fired.

According to Investigators, the shots were fired around 4:35pm. Law enfrocement officials are trying to identify witnesses, locate video or pictures, as well.

Anyone with information, are urged to contact 706-225-4344.

