Staying Warm and Muggy This Weekend but Slightly Drier

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The unsettled warm and muggy pattern continues this weekend in the Valley, but conditions will stay dry for almost everyone. Today, conditions will be cloudy with a few light showers sprinkled throughout the day with temperatures warming up into the uppers, even 80s in spots. Tomorrow will be like today but will feature foggier conditions in the morning. Sunday will feature a little more sunshine, but the clouds will return for Monday. Better coverage of rain will be expected come Monday will a weak frontal system moving through. This will keep Tuesday dry but not bring down our temperatures. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s next week; however, a more organized storm system is expected next Thursday that will help bring temps back to average (mid 60s) for Friday and the weekend.

