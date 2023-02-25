Business Break
Toddler helps catch wanted fugitive, deputies say

A toddler in Kentucky reportedly helped deputies find a wanted fugitive.
A toddler in Kentucky reportedly helped deputies find a wanted fugitive.(P_Wei via Canva)
By Chandler Wilcox and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky say a young child helped them catch a wanted person this week.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department reported that 45-year-old Tina Hicks had several warrants out for her arrest and tracked her down to a known address.

However, when deputies showed up at the residence none of the adults reportedly were cooperating with them until they got a little extra help.

Authorities said a toddler ended up telling them that Hicks was inside a room next to the bathroom.

The sheriff’s office called the child honest and brave for their assistance and said he told them that “It is good to be honest, we shouldn’t lie.”

Hicks was previously charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. She was also served with four other outstanding district court warrants, according to authorities.

Deputy Brentley Patrick commended the toddler for his integrity and service to the community.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

