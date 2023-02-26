Better Chance at a Shower Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The warm pseudo-spring we’ve seen for the past week is sticking around as we head into a new work week. The only change for now is that Monday will bring a better chance of showers (and maybe even a thunderstorm) than we’ve seen the past few days. Overnight tonight will be mild and calm, but winds will pick up into tomorrow afternoon. The increased rain coverage and strong winds will be thanks to a quick moving short wave, but this won’t change our temperatures any. In fact, you can expect to see upper 70s and low 80s all the way through Thursday of this week. Bigger changes to the forecast come Thursday afternoon ahead of a stronger cold front that could bring some strong storms to parts of the Valley Thursday night through early Friday. Behind this front we will see a nice change in pace, with high temperatures about 20 degrees lower for the next weekend. Conditions will be dry and sunny for that Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 60s both days. Dry conditions stick around into the next week, but temperatures will already be warming back into the 70s by Monday.

