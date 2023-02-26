Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Car crash on the Manchester Expressway causes fatality and road closure

The car crash claimed the life of a 20 year old woman. The Manchester Expressway, from Reese...
The car crash claimed the life of a 20 year old woman. The Manchester Expressway, from Reese Road to Warm Springs Road, was closed on Saturday afternoon.(WTVM)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car accident occurred on the Manchester Expressway, near the Warm Springs connector, in Columbus. This car accident resulted in the death of a 20 year old woman.

Accoridng to officials, the car crash caused traffic to back up. The Manchester Expressway, from Reese Road to Warm Springs Road were closed, on Saturday afternoon. Pattrol officers, the coroner and crime scene investigators were on the scene.

We will contiune to update you, as we learn more about this story.

The car crash claimed the life of a 20 year old woman. The Manchester Expressway, from Reese Road to Warm Springs Road, was closed on Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department encourages the public to be vigilant and aware of your...
Columbus law enforcement respond to rumors of gang violence planned in Columbus
According to Investigators, the shots were fired around 4:35pm. Law enfrocement officials are...
Shots fired at LakeBottom Park last weekend, authorities seek answers
Sgt. Green, Deputy Rivers and Deputy Pittman seized 112 grams of Methamphetamine and $2,719.90.
Barbour County authorities seize drugs during traffic stop
The shooting happeneed happened on Ruben Street near Boxwood Park. Authorities say, a bullet...
Ruben Street assault injuries one, suspects unknown in Friday shooting
Muscogee County makes several arrests
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests multiple fugitives on slew of crimes

Latest News

According to authorities, the victim was 66 years of age, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and...
Sunday morning shooting claims the life of an elderly man
According to Investigators, the shots were fired around 4:35pm. Law enfrocement officials are...
Shots fired at LakeBottom Park last weekend, authorities seek answers
The shooting happeneed happened on Ruben Street near Boxwood Park. Authorities say, a bullet...
Ruben Street assault injuries one, suspects unknown in Friday shooting
The Columbus Police Department encourages the public to be vigilant and aware of your...
Columbus law enforcement respond to rumors of gang violence planned in Columbus