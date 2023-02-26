Car crash on the Manchester Expressway causes fatality and road closure

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car accident occurred on the Manchester Expressway, near the Warm Springs connector, in Columbus. This car accident resulted in the death of a 20 year old woman.

Accoridng to officials, the car crash caused traffic to back up. The Manchester Expressway, from Reese Road to Warm Springs Road were closed, on Saturday afternoon. Pattrol officers, the coroner and crime scene investigators were on the scene.

We will contiune to update you, as we learn more about this story.

