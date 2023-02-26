Pleasant Day Ahead of the Valley, but More Rain to Come Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Yesterday ended up being a very nice day in the Valley and it’s looking like today will be similar. Today is starting off foggy but will warm to the upper 70s and feature a little more sunshine. The slight chance of a light passing show is still a possibility today but will be overall drier than the conditions to come tomorrow. Better coverage of rain will be expected come Monday with a weak frontal system moving through. This will keep Tuesday dry but not bring down our temperatures. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s next week; however, a more organized storm system is expected next Thursday that will help bring temps back to average (mid-60s) for Friday and the weekend.

