Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Pleasant Day Ahead of the Valley, but More Rain to Come Tomorrow

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Weekend Forecast Panels
Weekend Forecast Panels(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Yesterday ended up being a very nice day in the Valley and it’s looking like today will be similar. Today is starting off foggy but will warm to the upper 70s and feature a little more sunshine. The slight chance of a light passing show is still a possibility today but will be overall drier than the conditions to come tomorrow. Better coverage of rain will be expected come Monday with a weak frontal system moving through. This will keep Tuesday dry but not bring down our temperatures. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70s and low 80s next week; however, a more organized storm system is expected next Thursday that will help bring temps back to average (mid-60s) for Friday and the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department encourages the public to be vigilant and aware of your...
Columbus law enforcement respond to rumors of gang violence planned in Columbus
According to Investigators, the shots were fired around 4:35pm. Law enfrocement officials are...
Shots fired at LakeBottom Park last weekend, authorities seek answers
Sgt. Green, Deputy Rivers and Deputy Pittman seized 112 grams of Methamphetamine and $2,719.90.
Barbour County authorities seize drugs during traffic stop
The shooting happeneed happened on Ruben Street near Boxwood Park. Authorities say, a bullet...
Ruben Street assault injuries one, suspects unknown in Friday shooting
Muscogee County makes several arrests
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrests multiple fugitives on slew of crimes

Latest News

Weekend Forecast WTVM
Not Much Change the Next Few Days
Weekend Forecast WTVM
Staying Warm and Muggy This Weekend but Slightly Drier
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Clouds eventually giving way to some sun over the weekend. There is a chance for rain,...
Warm Weekend Ahead; Sunday Drier Than Saturday