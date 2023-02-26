Sunday morning shooting claims the life of an elderly man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Earlier this morning, The Columbus Police Department responded to a deadly shooting, in the 2100 Block of Wynnton Road.

At the scene, officials found the victim, James McTyre. According to authorities, the victim was 66 years of age, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was prononuced deceased at 7:10am.

