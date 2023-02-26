Business Break
Three suspects have been identified in Americus shooting

Jatrellis Brown, Khalil Reynolds and Kyon Hubbard were three suspects responsible for a weekend...
Jatrellis Brown, Khalil Reynolds and Kyon Hubbard were three suspects responsible for a weekend shooting, in Sumter County.(Storyblocks.com)
By Ashton Akins
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over the weekend, there was a shooting incident that occurred, in Americus.The shooting incident occurred on Saturday evening, around 6:30p.m.

Officers with the Americus Police Department responded to the 100 block of Cherokee Street, in response to a shooting. At the scene, authorities discovered a 29 year old man and a 10 year old female, with gunshot wounds.

Both of the vicitms were transported to the hospital, while law enforcement personnel identified the suspects. Jatrellis Brown, Khalil Reynolds and Kyon Hubbard were three suspects identified. Jatrellis Brown was taken into custody and the other suspects have warrants out for their arrests.

All three suspects are being charged with aggravated asault and possession of a firearm, during a felony.

