Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pa. bans people under 16 without adult

FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long...
FILE PHOTO - Chick-fil-A management at a Pennsylvania location said they had contemplated long and hard but decided it was time to institute the ban.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (Gray News) – A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Pennsylvania announced it would no longer allow children and teens under 16 to dine there without supervision.

The Royersford location said in a Facebook post that they made the decision after groups of young people had often been loud, used explicit language, mistreated property and disrespected employees.

The post said management had contemplated long and hard but decided it was time to institute the ban.

“Parents, we are not blaming you,” it stated. “Children and teens are learning to navigate the world free from supervision and often push the boundaries. We simply can’t let them push those boundaries anymore at our restaurant.

“We encourage you to talk to your children and ask about behaviors they have seen and perhaps participated in.”

They said at least part of the issue stemmed from children and teens being dropped off at a nearby “bounce park” for hours, with groups of them coming from there to the restaurant.

People under 16 will still be allowed to order food to go.

“To those unaccompanied children and teens that have visited us and acted appropriately, we thank you,” management stated. “But we also apologize. Due to the numerous extreme behaviors of many of your peers, we must make a blanket rule covering anyone under the age of 16.”

The post has gotten hundreds of comments, with a large majority supporting the ban.

“I can tell this was well thought out,” one person wrote. “Your post is very well written. I don’t blame you for making this decision, however difficult it may be. Thanks for thinking about the families.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas dad goes on racist rant over daughter's black prom date
According to authorities, the victim was 66 years of age, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and...
Sunday morning shooting claims the life of a Columbus man
The car crash claimed the life of a 20 year old woman. The Manchester Expressway, from Reese...
Car crash on the Manchester Expressway causes fatality and road closure
The Columbus Police Department encourages the public to be vigilant and aware of your...
Columbus law enforcement respond to rumors of gang violence planned in Columbus
According to Investigators, the shots were fired around 4:35pm. Law enfrocement officials are...
Shots fired at LakeBottom Park last weekend, authorities seek answers

Latest News

Investigation underway after inmate found dead in Lee Co. Detention Center
Investigation underway after inmate found dead in Lee Co. Detention Center
'Do not engage': Police warn beachgoers of 'creepy' man in Cookie Monster costume
Severe weather has caused massive damage in Norman, Oklahoma.
RAW: Cars, homes damaged in Oklahoma
FILE - Floodwaters slowly recede in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Lafitte, La., Sept. 1,...
Study: Back-to-back hurricanes likely to come more often