Columbus holds 38th Annual Black History Month Observance Breakfast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 38th Annual Black History Month Observance Breakfast in Columbus always brings in the top state, local and national African American leaders. At this year’s celebration, Congressman Sanford Bishop was the host.

Hundreds of community members and city leaders attended the morning event at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.

Each year the breakfast is held to honor the contributions and achievements of African Americans as part of Black History Month.

This year, US Representative Bennie Thompson spoke to deliver the keynote address. He talked about the importance of preserving and reliving African American History.

News Leader 9 spoke with Representative Teddy Reese about what this event means to the community.

“I chaired this event for six years. It’s where you see so much diversity, so a reminder of the contributions that we’ve made to this country,” said Reese.

Several deserving people were recognized as ‘points of light’ for significantly contributing to the community -- and the Legacy Awards are always a surprise to the recipients.

This year Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Greg Countryman and former Muscogee County Municipal Court Clerk Vivian Creighton Bishop were honored for their servant leadership.

News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles also served as the emcee.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.