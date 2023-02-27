Business Break
Events start Monday ahead of Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee

The Edmund Pettus Bridge today
By Bethany Davis and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:27 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several events have been planned ahead of the upcoming annual Bridge Crossing Jubilee in Selma, which commemorates Bloody Sunday and the Selma to Montgomery March.

The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is a reenactment that honors the civil rights activists who were beaten while trying to march to Montgomery in 1965. This year will mark 58 years since Bloody Sunday and the Selma-to-Montgomery march.

Every year, the week is packed with events and activities which will begin on Monday with non-violence training at the Selma Center for non-violence, truth & reconciliation. Thursday the annual mass meeting at Tabernacle Church, scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Friday ramps up with the children’s sojourn, an education summit, a golf tournament, and a film screening. Saturday is packed with a parade and street festival, several seminars, and the miss jubilee pageant.

All events will lead up to Sunday’s annual unity breakfast, church service, and the walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

For more information on the schedule of events, visit this website.

The city of Selma continues to work to clean up following January’s severe weather The deadline to apply for FEMA individual assistance is March 16. Individual assistance provides grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

The Black Belt Community Foundation will be setting up the Selma rebuild and recovery fund, as well as a Communities Helping Communities fund to support areas like Hale, Greene, and Sumter counties that were also impacted by the January 12 storms. If you are interested in donating, head over to this website.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated areas can apply for disaster assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov by calling 800-621-3362 or using the FEMA App. The FEMA disaster declaration fact sheet can be viewed here.

