Heritage Day at Mount Tabor Baptist Church in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As Black History Month is wrapping up, Mount Tabor Baptist Church hosted the Annual Heritage Day Celebration during Sunday’s church service this weekend.

This year’s theme for the heritage experience was “Arise”. After a word of prayer, the celebration started with the singing of ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’.

Then, a spiritual medley from the Heritage Day Reunion Choir.

After that, member of the church, Audrey Watson, performed a spoken word piece of ‘The Creation” by James Weldon Johnson.

The guest speaker for the service was researcher of African Studies Dr. Judy Ruthledge Purnell. Co-Chair for the heritage day program, Pamela Green Thomas shares why the church makes sure this is a yearly program.

“It’s good to know where you have come from when you are headed somewhere. Our vision is for our young people, especially, to know their heritage, so that they can know they are strong and that they can be and are somebody,” says Thomas.

As a surprise for Dr. Purnell, WTVM News Leader 9′s Dee Armstrong had the pleasure to introduce her as speaker of the hour.

Mount Tabor is located at 2 Shepherd Court in Columbus.

