INTERVIEW: Author talks on book about his father’s experience in Nazi concentration camps

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of us grow up learning about the Nazi Concentration Camps during history lessons at school.

Robert Wolf heard the stories from his father who survived the brutal attempt to wipe the Jewish culture from the face of the earth.

He has written those stories and done extensive research on his own and is the author of ‘Not a Real Enemy: The True Story of a Hungarian Jewish Man’s Fight for Freedom’.

Wolf spoke with our Dee Armstrong on this topic and the book he wrote.

