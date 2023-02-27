Investigation underway after inmate found dead in Lee Co. Detention Center

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a Lee County Detention Center inmate was found dead in his cell.

On Saturday, February 25, at approximately 3:50 PM, an inmate in the Lee County Detention Center was found unresponsive. Corrections deputies and medical staff initiated CPR, utilized an AED and were assisted by responding paramedics in efforts to revive the inmate but were not successful.

The inmate has been identified as 36-year-old Korey Scott Smith, of Notasulga, Alabama.

Smith was booked in at the detention center on October 5, 2022 by Opelika Police on possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges. The Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigations division was contacted to perform an independent investigation.

Smith was transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a post-mortem examination.

When completed, the findings of the investigation will be provided to the Lee County District Attorney for presentation to a grand jury.

