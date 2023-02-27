Business Break
Local Columbus Business Hosted a Free Celebration of Culture Event

“I envisioned, just, a celebration and it feels exactly like that. Every goal that we had for today has been accomplished and it’s so exciting,” says Lakendra H
By Gabriela Johnson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -A black-owned business in the Fountain City invited everyone to a free event celebrating Black History Month Saturday giving local artists the platform to educate the community.

Owners of the Photoshop Selfie House Museum in Uptown told News Leader 9, they usually call the museum their house, but over the weekend, it was everyone’s house for their first “Celebration of Culture”.

“We’ve been in business for less than a year. So, we wanted to celebrate history and culture because we feel like we’re apart of the history and culture of Columbus and also share the black experience with people,” says Sherricka Day, co-owner of the Photoshop Selfie House.

The black experience was shared through and through at the Photoshop Selfie House.

There were custom coloring pages for the little ones, a variety of vendors--from jewelry or books to buy from, and live music to enjoy.

“I envisioned, just, a celebration and it feels exactly like that. Every goal that we had for today has been accomplished and it’s so exciting,” says Lakendra Huckaby, curator of the event.

Co-owners of the museum invited Columbus artist, Lakendra Huckaby to curate the event.

Her art, along with others, was displayed everywhere within the selfie house. Huckaby says her work is a celebration of her identity as an African American woman.

“I just wanted to showcase that to show people who look like me that they are beautiful as they are and that they deserve to be celebrated not just this month, but every month,” says Huckaby.

Huckaby was successful in her showcasing.

“I see myself in the art. It’s Black History Month, I see afros, I see different colors because we’re not all the same shade,” says Columbus resident, Kayla Fowler.

A room upstairs was transformed into a wall-to wall history exhibit filled with Black history facts of inventions, music, sports, and hair to name a few.

Columbus city councilman Bruce Huff, who took his first trip to the selfie house Saturday, was able to point out the many historical figures he’s met before. Huff says the children who had the pleasure to witness the exhibit could be like them one day.

“These people used to be little kids like them, they had a dream, and we want all our kids to continue to dream,” says Huff.

Embracing Black history is something Huckaby says is important for everyone--especially the younger generation.

“It’s important that those coming up under us are also aware of their history, so they can continue to pass that on and also so they can feel pride in who they are,” says Huckaby.

If you are interested in checking out the Photoshop Selfie House, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

