Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man accused of kidnapping girl from her bedroom window, locking her in shed, sheriff says

Thomas Chase was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct or attempt...
Thomas Chase was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct or attempt with a minor aged 11-14. He is being held at the Aiken County Jail on a $20,000 bond, jail records show.(Aiken County Jail)
By Steve Byelry and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after he kidnapped a girl, locked her in a storage shed and assaulted her, according to officials in South Carolina.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas Chase was arrested Saturday for a kidnapping that the victim said happened nearly two years ago.

The girl told deputies that Chase kidnapped her on May 14, 2021.

The girl said that day, Chase messaged her saying he was on his way to her house. According to the incident report, when Chase got to the home, he approached her bedroom window, which was open, and told the victim if she didn’t come with him, he would “shoot up” her house.

Thomas grabbed her and pulled her through the window, then took her to a storage shed, according to deputies.

Chase offered the girl narcotics, which she didn’t take, but he wouldn’t give her food or water or leave her alone, according to the incident report.

Deputies said the victim told them he punched her twice in the legs.

The following day, on the afternoon of May 15, Chase left the girl alone in the shed, and she was able to escape, deputies reported.

The girl told deputies she also believes Chase sexually assaulted her while she was asleep in the shed.

Chase was charged with one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct or attempt with a minor aged 11-14. He is being held at the Aiken County Jail on a $20,000 bond, jail records show.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas dad goes on racist rant over daughter's black prom date
According to authorities, the victim was 66 years of age, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and...
66-year-old shot, killed on Wynnton Road in Columbus
The car crash claimed the life of a 20 year old woman. The Manchester Expressway, from Reese...
One dead in car crash on Manchester Expressway
The Columbus Police Department encourages the public to be vigilant and aware of your...
Columbus law enforcement respond to rumors of gang violence planned in Columbus
Jatrellis Brown, Khalil Reynolds and Kyon Hubbard were three suspects responsible for a weekend...
Three suspects have been identified in Americus shooting

Latest News

Supreme Court tackles identity theft statute some say is too broad
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial...
Fetterman ‘on path to recovery,’ will be out for more weeks
In this grab taken from video provided by KOCO, a view of the damage to a property after severe...
Winds shred Southern Plains; California set to get more snow
A St. Albans woman was injured after she fell 15 feet down a manhole just after midnight Sunday.
Woman falls 15 feet down manhole, fire officials say
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office evidence
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office releases results following weekend operation