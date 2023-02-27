Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office releases results following weekend operation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - To combat the recent spike of gun violence in the Fountain City, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) and several other law enforcement agencies teamed up to execute an operation over the past weekend.

According to the MSCO, officials arrested 38 individuals, including eight validated gang members, charged with 50 felony crimes. Additionally, deputies seized 17 firearms, three reported stolen, and numerous drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, mushrooms, pills and marijuana.

For more information on the arrests and their charges, see below:

MSCO partnered with the sheriff’s offices in the counties of Harris, Troup Coweta, Lee and Meriwether. Georgia State Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives, DEA and Customs and Border Protected also assisted in this operation.

