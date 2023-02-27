Business Break
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office releases results following weekend operation

Muscogee County Sheriff's Office evidence
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office evidence(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - To combat the recent spike of gun violence in the Fountain City, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MSCO) and several other law enforcement agencies teamed up to execute an operation over the past weekend.

According to the MSCO, officials arrested 38 individuals, including eight validated gang members, charged with 50 felony crimes. Additionally, deputies seized 17 firearms, three reported stolen, and numerous drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, mushrooms, pills and marijuana.

For more information on the arrests and their charges, see below:

MSCO partnered with the sheriff’s offices in the counties of Harris, Troup Coweta, Lee and Meriwether. Georgia State Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearm and Explosives, DEA and Customs and Border Protected also assisted in this operation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

