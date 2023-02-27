Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika man arrested, charged after shooting man in Chambers Co.

handcuffs
handcuffs(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man was arrested on multiple charges, including shooting a man.

According to Chambers County Sheriff Jeff Nelson, on Saturday, Feb. 25 at approximately 9:45 PM, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Chambers County Road 267 in reference to a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered Billy Holloway suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach area. Holloway was transported to a nearby hospital where he still is being treated for his injuries.

Officials released a description of the suspect and vehicle. Lafayette officers observed a vehicle matching the description and performed a traffic stop.

43-year-old Douglas Frazier, of Opelika, was arrested on unrelated charges and transported to the Chambers Co. Detention Facility. After further investigation, it was determined that Frazier was involved in the scene on County Rd. 267.

Frazier was arrested for assault, first degree, and booked into the Chambers Co. Detention Facility.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas dad goes on racist rant over daughter's black prom date
According to authorities, the victim was 66 years of age, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and...
66-year-old shot, killed on Wynnton Road in Columbus
The car crash claimed the life of a 20 year old woman. The Manchester Expressway, from Reese...
One dead in car crash on Manchester Expressway
The Columbus Police Department encourages the public to be vigilant and aware of your...
Columbus law enforcement respond to rumors of gang violence planned in Columbus

Latest News

Two arrested in Warm Springs Rd. gas station shooting that injured 9 children
Two arrested in Warm Springs Rd. gas station shooting that injured 9 children
INTERVIEW: Author talks on book about his father’s experience in Nazi concentration camps
INTERVIEW: Author talks on book about his father’s experience in Nazi concentration camps
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 98-year-old woman
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office locate missing 98-year-old woman
Investigation underway after inmate found dead in Lee Co. Detention Center
Investigation underway after inmate found dead in Lee Co. Detention Center