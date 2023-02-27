Opelika man arrested, charged after shooting man in Chambers Co.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika man was arrested on multiple charges, including shooting a man.

According to Chambers County Sheriff Jeff Nelson, on Saturday, Feb. 25 at approximately 9:45 PM, deputies responded to the 3000 block of Chambers County Road 267 in reference to a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered Billy Holloway suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach area. Holloway was transported to a nearby hospital where he still is being treated for his injuries.

Officials released a description of the suspect and vehicle. Lafayette officers observed a vehicle matching the description and performed a traffic stop.

43-year-old Douglas Frazier, of Opelika, was arrested on unrelated charges and transported to the Chambers Co. Detention Facility. After further investigation, it was determined that Frazier was involved in the scene on County Rd. 267.

Frazier was arrested for assault, first degree, and booked into the Chambers Co. Detention Facility.

