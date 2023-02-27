Two arrested in Warm Springs Rd. gas station shooting that injured 9 children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people have been arrested on multiple counts of aggravated assault one week after a shooting that left nine children injured.

35-year-old D’Angelo Robinson, Sr. and an unnamed 15-year-old male are in custody on aggravated assault charges.

Robinson, Sr. is being held in the Muscogee County Jail while the juvenile suspect is in custody at the Regional Youth Detention Center.

On Friday, February 17, at 10:11 PM, Columbus officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Warm Springs Road where nine victims, all under the age of 18, were treated for non-life threatening injuries at local hospitals.

Seven of the 9 juveniles have been treated and released from the hospital.

[FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE.]

According to authorities, immediately following that incident, investigators continued to interview witnesses, gather information, analyze evidence and were ultimately able to establish probable cause to issue arrest warrants for the two suspects.

Robinson, Sr. is charged with eight counts of aggravated assault. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on Tuesday, February 28.

The juvenile suspect has been identified as a validated gang member. He is charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Additional charges are pending. His preliminary hearing will be scheduled by the Muscogee County Juvenile Court.

