Warm and turning very breezy with a chance of showers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Four more days of remarkable warmth will be with us until a strong storm system at the end of the week changes things up.

Clouds mixed with some sun on this Monday. There is a chance of quick showers, especially this afternoon and evening. Southwest winds pick up from late morning onward with gusts of 30-35 mph expected. That will blow the tree pollen around. High near or in the low 80s in most spots.

Turning windy Monday with gusts to 35 mph possible. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The warm breeze continues tonight with a 20-30% chance of showers. Lows early Tuesday in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south.

We could have some morning fog or low clouds before it turns sunnier by late morning. A drier and slightly less humid day is in store. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 60s.

The highest concern for severe weather stays to our west Thursday, but could start creeping close to east Alabama by evening. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We top out in the low to mid 80s Wednesday and Thursday, which again is very close to record territory. A chance of showers and storms returns Thursday afternoon followed by the best chance Friday. Strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out, but it is still too early to go into specifics. Make sure you stay up-to-date on the forecast.

There is a risk of severe weather in the Chattahoochee Valley by Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

After that strong cold front sweeps through Friday, it will give us a sunnier and much cooler weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

After another warm week, the first weekend of March promises to be cooler and drier. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.