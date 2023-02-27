Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Waste shipments resume from Ohio toxic train derailment

(CNN, POOL, WEWS, WXYZ, WOIO, KTRK, OHIO EPA, FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY, YOUTUBE, Federal Emergency Management Agency/Youtube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment in Ohio began moving out again Monday, after concerns were raised during the weekend about oversight of where it was being shipped, federal officials said.

The Environmental Protection Agency also announced that two new hazardous waste sites will receive some of the shipments — an incinerator in Grafton, Ohio, and a landfill in Roachdale, Indiana.

The EPA now is getting close to having enough certified facilities to take all of the waste from the site of the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, said Debra Shore, a regional administrator with the agency.

Officials on Saturday had ordered Norfolk Southern to “pause” shipments to allow additional oversight measures. Some liquid and solid waste had already been taken to sites in Michigan and Texas.

About 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste have been collected from the derailment site, according to the Ohio EPA.

Some of the remaining liquid waste is going to a facility in Vickery, Ohio, for disposal in an underground injection well. Norfolk Southern is also shipping solid waste to an incinerator in East Liverpool, Ohio.

No one was injured when 38 rail cars derailed more than three weeks ago. After fears grew about a potential explosion, officials opted to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars, sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

Federal and state officials have repeatedly said air testing in the village and inside hundreds of homes hasn’t detected any concerning levels of contaminants. The state also has said the local municipal drinking water system is safe. Despite assurances, many residents are worried about what they were exposed to and how it will impact the area.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas dad goes on racist rant over daughter's black prom date
According to authorities, the victim was 66 years of age, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and...
66-year-old shot, killed on Wynnton Road in Columbus
The car crash claimed the life of a 20 year old woman. The Manchester Expressway, from Reese...
One dead in car crash on Manchester Expressway
The Columbus Police Department encourages the public to be vigilant and aware of your...
Columbus law enforcement respond to rumors of gang violence planned in Columbus
Jatrellis Brown, Khalil Reynolds and Kyon Hubbard were three suspects responsible for a weekend...
Three suspects have been identified in Americus shooting

Latest News

FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert...
‘Dilbert’ creator loses comics distributor over racist remarks
FILE - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris stand on stage at the Democratic...
Biden, Harris host reception celebrating Black History Month
Crews restart moving contaminated soil, liquid from site
Supreme Court building
Supreme Court tackles identity theft statute some say is too broad