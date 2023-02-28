Business Break
2 charged with capital murder of missing pregnant woman

Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.
Darrian Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol are facing capital murder charges.(Source: Macon County Jail)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tallassee man and woman have each been charged with two counts of capital murder after the death of a pregnant woman.

According to Macon County District Attorney Mike Segrest office, Darrian Daqwon Kennebrew and Desirea Driscol have been charged with the death of Jessica Bean and her unborn son.

The DA’s office said the investigation began after a woman’s body was found near the intersection of County Road 2 and Cross Keys Road. Bean, who had been reported missing earlier that week, was later identified as the deceased woman.

According to court documents, Kennebrew is said to have stabbed Bean multiple times, causing her death.

“Additional charges may be forthcoming as a result of the ongoing investigation,” Segrest added. “There are currently no other suspects. At this time the District Attorney’s office intends on seeking the death penalty for these charges.”

Anyone with any information should contact the SBI at 1-800-392-8011.

Kennebrew had an initial appearance on Feb. 24th. Both Kennebrew and Driscol have been placed in the Macon County Jail without bond.

