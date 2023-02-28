Brewer Elementary School in Columbus host Black History Month program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The celebration continued on Black History Month’s final day. Brewer Elementary School hosted its Black History production in the Hardaway High School auditorium in Columbus.

The annual production brings out hundreds of parents and community members and has grown so much since its start the elementary school is no longer big enough to hold the show.

Every year for the program, faculty and staff volunteer their time and talent to teach students various performing arts ranging from acting to contemporary dance—to provide students with a healthy and emotional outlet.

“This is important because the students have the chance to tap into their history and express through arts and music and talent what they know and have learned about our black history and to celebrate Black History Month,” said Brewer’s Assistant Principal Cynthia Huffman.

Congrats to the students and faculty on their outstanding performance.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.