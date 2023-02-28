Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Brewer Elementary School in Columbus host Black History Month program

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The celebration continued on Black History Month’s final day. Brewer Elementary School hosted its Black History production in the Hardaway High School auditorium in Columbus.

The annual production brings out hundreds of parents and community members and has grown so much since its start the elementary school is no longer big enough to hold the show.

Every year for the program, faculty and staff volunteer their time and talent to teach students various performing arts ranging from acting to contemporary dance—to provide students with a healthy and emotional outlet.

“This is important because the students have the chance to tap into their history and express through arts and music and talent what they know and have learned about our black history and to celebrate Black History Month,” said Brewer’s Assistant Principal Cynthia Huffman.

Congrats to the students and faculty on their outstanding performance.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas dad goes on racist rant over daughter's black prom date
Heavy police presence on 5th Avenue and 35th Street
Victim ID’d in deadly shooting on 35th St. and 5th Ave. in Columbus
A memorial for Amore Wiggins was held in Norfolk, Virginia.
Family of Amore Wiggins lay her to rest in Virginia
Two arrested in Warm Springs Rd. gas station shooting that injured 9 children
1 suspect pleads not guilty in Warm Springs Rd. gas station shooting that injured 9 children
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office evidence
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office releases results following weekend operation

Latest News

Columbus residents talk public safety future to council
Columbus residents talk public safety future to council
Columbus residents talk public safety future to council
Several gang members receive 61-count indictment from Troup County Grand Jury
Several gang members receive 61-count indictment from Troup County Grand Jury
Georgia men arrested in Auburn
Georgia men arrested in Auburn for numerous crimes, including identity theft