CAUGHT ON VIDEO: House explodes in N.J. with volunteer firefighters inside

Firefighters inside a New Jersey home when it exploded walk away with minor injuries. (Source: WCBS/POMPTON LAKES POLICE DEPT/CNN)
By WCBS staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POMPTON LAKES, N.J. (WCBS) - Body camera footage showing a house explosion last month in new jersey has been released.

Volunteer firefighters were inside the home at the time but miraculously walked away with only injuries.

Police body cameras captured the January blast as neighbors watched in horror.

As police stand outside the home, an explosion occurs inside the house with six firefighters inside, the video shows.

“The house literally lifted off the foundation and came back down it was like the Wizard of Oz,” neighbor Tracey Alvarez said.

Seconds before, one firefighter was seen walking into the home from the porch.

“Two of them were blown out because they were right by the door, so they got blown out the door into the driveway,” said John Keating, a Pompton Lakes fire official.

Fire officials said two firefighters, along with a lieutenant, were in the basement, and the lieutenant helped them out.

Three other firefighters, they said, including an assistant fire chief, were on the first floor, with two pulling a line into the home.

“It was the assistant chief and the two other guys who got blown out. Thankfully they were in the right spot of the house,” Keating said.

Fire officials said what was protecting those firefighters was their gear.

“They have their full-time jobs, they have their families, and they give up their time whenever they can to come to something like this. It’s really truly amazing,” Alvarez said.

Police officers initially responded to the house after seeing smoke.

Fire officials said the assistant fire chief had burns to his ears because his hood blew off. The lieutenant, they say, suffered third degree burns to his hands.

But everyone is grateful, knowing this could have been much worse.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

