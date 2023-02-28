Columbus Symphony Orchestra honors MLK, other civil rights leaders in annual concert

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 2023 will mark the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington -- a protest for civil and economic rights.

On Feb. 27, a local orchestra recognized the civil rights leaders that fought for change years ago.

As Black History Month comes to an end, the Columbus Symphony Orchestra held its annual concert in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The series was started roughly eight years ago.

This year’s theme was dedicated to the march where Dr. King gave his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.

During the concert, time was also spent honoring other Civil Rights leaders like Rosa Parks and musicians from that tie period like Sam Cooke.

“For me personally, I really appreciate his message of nonviolence and love and unity. And if it’s a time that we really need unity, it’s now,” said conductor and artistic director Dr. Williams Fry.

For more information on upcoming events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.