Drying out briefly as we stay warm, Watch late week storm threat
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Highs will hover in the low 80s through Thursday, likely just shy of 80 Friday as rain and storms swing through the Valley.
Clouds first thing on this Tuesday and maybe a stray shower will give way to a sunnier afternoon. It’ll be turning drier and slightly less humid, especially from Columbus and Phenix City northward. Those closer to Americus, Fort Gaines and Clio will probably never feel that brief respite. A bit of a breeze at times. Highs between 80 and 84 degrees.
Clear at first this evening before clouds increase overnight. There could be some low clouds or fog toward morning. Lows Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid 60s.
More clouds than sun Wednesday with a 30-40% coverage of rain and storms during the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is pretty unlikely for our area during the mid week time frame, but we’ll keep an eye on things.
There may be a chance of showers Thursday especially during the morning and early afternoon Highs near 80 degrees.
A stronger cold front will approach Friday bringing a higher likelihood of rain and even storms. We expect it to be a windy day, too, so as any stronger storms try to tap into that wind energy, they could turn severe. So be alert just in case. We’ll be sure and start giving you an expected time frame and threats as we get closer to the event. It’s still a bit early. Highs in the mid 70s to near 80.
Once this front passes late Friday afternoon or evening, a noticeable cool down will move in for weekend. Our highs will be in the mid 60s to low 70s with lows in the 40s. A warming trend is expected next week as highs return to the 70s and lows in the 50s.
