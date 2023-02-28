Georgia men arrested in Auburn for numerous crimes, including identity theft
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two Georgia men are behind bars after being arrested by Auburn police on multiple warrants.
According to law enforcement, Marquavious Bernard Favors, 25, of Peachtree City, Georgia, and Marquez Lezhaun Abernathy, 26, of East Point, Georgia, were arrested on Feb. 27 for crimes including possession of drugs and identity theft.
Officers say the arrests stem from a traffic stop after police saw a traffic violation and identified the two suspects, Favors and Abernathy.
During the stop, police authorities discovered illegal narcotics and contraband associated with check forgery and identity theft. They were placed under arrest and charged with the following:
Favors,
- Two counts of identity theft
- Three counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument
- Second-degree possession of marijuana
- Obstructing governmental operation
Abernathy,
- Two counts of identity theft
Both men were taken to the Lee County Jail. Favors is being held on $16,500, while Abernathy’s is held on $10,000.
