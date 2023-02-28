Business Break
Harris County High student directs school’s first Black History program

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - One student in the Chattahoochee Valley made history, directing the first Black History Program at his high school.

The director, Dextrius Williams, is a senior at Harris County High School. Williams had a vision for the program a year ago.

He was dedicated to bringing the beauty of Black History through the arts to his community and school. The program paid homage to those that paved the way for Black Americans in the United States.

“This night has been euphoric because seeing all of what I’ve done for the past year and a half basically come together and become this piece and not only me but the performers, they’re amazing,” said Williams.

“The ultimate showman in the best of ways. He knows the gifts that he has been blessed with, and he does a fantastic job of bringing people together,” added Valerie Longshore-Sargent.

Proceed from the show will go back t the school’s theatre program and the Liberty Theatre.

