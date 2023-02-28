Business Break
INTERVIEW: Muscogee County sheriff discusses latest operation to combat city violence

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A recent weekend operation conducted by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and several other law enforcement agencies was designed to address the current uptick in gun violence and violent street crime involving gangs.

Sheriff Greg Countryman joined News Leader 9 in the studio to discuss the latest operation.

FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

