Lee County Sheriff’s Office promotes first woman to Captain

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) made history by promoting its first-ever female Lieutenant to Captain.

Capt. Tammy Booth Hollis started with LCSO in October 2000 as a deputy in the Patrol Division. Throughout her career with the sheriff’s office, she has risen through the ranks within various divisions as an investigator, sergeant in the Investigations Division, Lieutenant in the Patrol Division and Lieutenant in the Administrative Division.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says she has proved herself to be dedicated throughout the years and believes in serving the citizens of Lee County.

“Tammy has demonstrated time and again through her years here with the sheriff’s office that she is extremely capable, has a servant’s heart and is the right person for the job, and we are very proud of her and very, very pleased to promote her to this position,” said Jones.

Captain Tammy Booth Hollis began her new position effective immediately- a huge congratulations!

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

