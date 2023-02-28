Man charged with over 40 counts of theft after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is behind bars after ‘fake scanning’ lottery tickets at a gas station in Columbus.

On February 24, the Talbot County Sheriff Office deputies responded to the 8100 block Manchester Highway in Woodland, Ga.

Deputies spoke with gas station owner, George Joseph. Joseph stated that his employee had been stealing from the store.

Officials say Joseph stated that he had marked money that was in the cash register - which he witnessed on camera the employee, Harish Bhatia, putting in his front pocket. Joseph also sent someone in with winning lottery tickets which Bhatia had paid out from cash register money but did not scan the tickets through the Georgia Lottery machine which would have counted the tickets.

Bhatia had also stuffed those winning tickets in his pants. At this point, Bhatia was arrested for theft by taking and theft by conversion - both felonies.

When searched by deputies, Bhatia was found in possession of $1,400 in marked $100 bills that Joseph had placed in the register along with $830 worth of winning lottery tickets that he had paid out but did not scan for cash out.

Investigators determined through video surveillance that Bhatia had done this 24 different times for the month of February. It was determined that Bhatia was fake scanning the lottery tickets by scanning the tickets by hitting ticket inquiry instead of the cash out button on the Georgia Lottery machine.

Then he’d take the winning tickets with him to an unknown store in Columbus and cash them in for personal gain. Investigators validated that Bhatia had stolen and ran this scam on Feb. 24 - for a total of $2,230 and for the entire month of February for $22,910.

Joseph stated that Bhatia has worked for him for five years at this location and believes that he has been running this scam the entire time for a total loss of $127,954 over this time.

Officials say Joseph says he became aware of this when a concerned person left an anonymous letter at Joseph’s store in Cataula stating that Bhatia was cashing in large amounts of winning lottery tickets into a certain store in Columbus.

Harish Bhatia is charged with 24 counts of theft by taking and 24 counts of theft by conversion - all felonies - with possibly more counts and charges coming.

Bhatia is currently being held at the Talbot County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.